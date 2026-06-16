San Antonio Independent School District names interim superintendent

Toni Thompson, the new interim superintendent for the San Antonio Independent School District.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District board of trustees voted Monday night to name Toni Thompson as the district’s interim superintendent.

According to a news release, Thompson will officially take over the position on July 1. She currently serves as the chief of staff for SAISD.

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SAISD Board President Alicia Sebastian said, “We are truly excited to have Toni serve in this capacity.”

“She has been a tremendous asset to this district for a number of years. What a better way to honor one of our own,” Sebastian said.

Before becoming chief of staff, Thompson served as associate superintendent for human resources for 22 years.

Her experience in the human resources field dates back to 1985.

Thompson’s promotion follows the retirement announcement of current Superintendent Jaime Aquino, who is expected to leave the role in January 2027.

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