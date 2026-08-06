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Motorcyclist critically injured after hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says

The crash happened before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Southwest Loop 410, near Marbach Road

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

After the crash, police said the driver of the Dodge Charger fled the scene. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest Loop 410, which is located near Marbach Road.

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According to police, a 24-year-old man was traveling northbound when he was rear-ended by a Dodge Charger occupied by two people.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle and was later rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

After the crash, police said the driver of the Dodge Charger fled the scene. If located, they could face a failure to stop and render aid charge, officers said.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.