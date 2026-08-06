Motorcyclist critically injured after hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says

After the crash, police said the driver of the Dodge Charger fled the scene.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest Loop 410, which is located near Marbach Road.

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According to police, a 24-year-old man was traveling northbound when he was rear-ended by a Dodge Charger occupied by two people.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle and was later rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

After the crash, police said the driver of the Dodge Charger fled the scene. If located, they could face a failure to stop and render aid charge, officers said.

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