1 dead after two-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:11 a.m. Thursday on the Interstate 35 main lanes near West Southcross Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was traveling southbound and drifted over to the right shoulder before crashing into a parked 18-wheeler.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the 18-wheeler driver, a 56-year-old man, suffered any injuries in the collision.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information becomes available.

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