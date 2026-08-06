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Local News

1 dead after two-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler on South Side, SAPD says

The crash happened on the Interstate 35 southbound main lanes near West Southcross Boulevard

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:11 a.m. Thursday on the Interstate 35 main lanes near West Southcross Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was traveling southbound and drifted over to the right shoulder before crashing into a parked 18-wheeler.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the 18-wheeler driver, a 56-year-old man, suffered any injuries in the collision.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information becomes available.

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