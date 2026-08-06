Man killed in mobile home park shootout on Northeast Side, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after a shootout at a mobile home park on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported Wednesday evening in the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

Upon arrival, BCSO said deputies found the man, who is in his 20s, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there was some sort of family disturbance between the man and a woman inside a mobile home.

When the woman attempted to leave and make her way to a second mobile home nearby, BCSO said the man began to shoot at her. She was not hit.

A second man who was inside the mobile home the woman was trying to reach then came out and returned fire, striking the initial shooter, BCSO said.

The second shooter fled the scene, and deputies are still working to locate him.

Deputies have a man detained but said they have not confirmed whether he is the second shooter or a witness.

The investigation is ongoing.

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