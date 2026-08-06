Man hospitalized after high-speed crash on North Side, SAPD says
The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Woodlawn and Ripley avenues
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a high-speed crash on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Woodlawn and Ripley avenues.
Police said the man was driving at a high rate of speed, possibly more than 100 mph, on Broadway when officers attempted to stop him. Officers later disengaged the pursuit.
A short time later, police said the man crashed into a tree and a utility pole. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.