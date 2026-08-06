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Man hospitalized after high-speed crash on North Side, SAPD says

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Woodlawn and Ripley avenues

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

A man was hospitalized after a high-speed crash on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a high-speed crash on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Woodlawn and Ripley avenues.

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Police said the man was driving at a high rate of speed, possibly more than 100 mph, on Broadway when officers attempted to stop him. Officers later disengaged the pursuit.

A short time later, police said the man crashed into a tree and a utility pole. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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