70-year-old woman pulled from San Marcos River dies at hospital, city says Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 70-year-old woman who first responders pulled from the San Marcos River has died, the city said in a statement.
Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, the city’s police and fire departments were dispatched to Rio Vista Park for a water rescue.
The woman, who was from Austin, was underwater diving in the river, according to the city. She was taken to a hospital in San Marcos where she later died.
The city did not identify the woman. Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Ken Huizar headshot
Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.
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