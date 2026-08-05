70-year-old woman pulled from San Marcos River dies at hospital, city says

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 70-year-old woman who first responders pulled from the San Marcos River has died, the city said in a statement.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, the city’s police and fire departments were dispatched to Rio Vista Park for a water rescue.

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The woman, who was from Austin, was underwater diving in the river, according to the city. She was taken to a hospital in San Marcos where she later died.

The city did not identify the woman. Additional information was not immediately available.

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