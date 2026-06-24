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Suspect accused of shooting SAPD officer while being served a warrant on North Side identified

Roman Pena, 35, faces aggravated assault against a public servant and prohibited weapons charges, records show

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Roman Pena, 35, was identified as the suspect who shot an SAPD officer on the North Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect accused of shooting a San Antonio police officer on the North Side last week while being served a warrant has been identified.

According to court records, Ryan Pena, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and prohibited weapons.

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The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on June 16 at an apartment complex near the 12000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Four SWAT officers attempted to arrest Pena for an active felony warrant, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The warrant was for the prohibited weapons charge, which stemmed from an incident on June 15.

When officers approached Pena, SAPD said that he pulled out a gun.

A SWAT officer and Pena were both shot, police said. They were taken to a local hospital for further treatment, SAPD stated.

San Antonio Police Chief McManus previously said he doesn’t believe either suffered life-threatening injuries.

SAPD identified the SWAT officer who was shot as Adel Mokrane. Police said Mokrane has been with the department for nine years.

Three other officers, identified as Nathan Bundy, Jose Sahagun and Brandon Pratt also shot back at Pena, according to police.

The officer’s years of service with the San Antonio Police Department range from eight to nine years.

As of Wednesday morning, Pena remains behind bars. Both charges combined for a total bond of $325,000, jail records show.

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