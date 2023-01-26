Boerne-area music school owner, tutor arrested on child sex crime charges, records show

Gareth Goode was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and harassment, records with the Kendall County Jail show.

BOERNE – A Boerne-area music school owner and member of a local church band has been arrested on child sex crime charges, according to records with Kendall and Bandera counties.

Gareth Goode was taken into custody on Friday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and harassment.

The investigation into Goode started when a woman came forward in June 2021 to file a report about a past sexual assault of her daughter, according to an offense report from the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information about the case or accusations has not been released, but an indictment filed on Jan. 10 states the alleged offenses happened in 2013.

A spokesperson with Boerne police said that on Friday, officers were advised of a suspect, Goode, wanted out of Bandera County.

Goode was taken into custody in the 200 block of Shadywood without incident, the spokesperson said. He was booked into the Kendall County Jail and his bond amount is set at $202,000, records show.

A website for his business, Goode Music Inc., states that he offers music lessons for children and adults in the Fair Oaks Ranch, Boerne and Leon Springs area. The music school and store is located on Interstate 10 in Boerne.

He has never been an employee with Boerne ISD, a district spokesperson said. He is not listed as a certified teacher with the Texas Education Agency.

Goode is also listed as a band member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Boerne. The church said it was aware of the allegations but did not immediately release more information.

The Boerne Star reported that Goode was previously convicted of two driving while intoxicated charges. One incident happened in 1999 in McLennan County, and the other happened in 2011 in Bexar County, the newspaper reported.

Read also: