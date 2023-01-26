Canyon Lake HS warns parents another teacher may have had ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student

CANYON LAKE – For the second time in a little more than two months, a Canyon Lake High School teacher is being investigated for a possible improper relationship with a student.

Principal Mark Oberholtzer told parents Tuesday in a letter that he had learned on Monday about allegations of a teacher, Orlando Naumann, having engaged in “inappropriate communication” with a student.

The principal said Naumann - who has not been arrested or charged - submitted his resignation amid an investigation with administrators, human resources, and law enforcement.

Comal ISD had removed Naumann’s profile from its website by Wednesday, but an archived version indicated he was a German and P.E. teacher, as well as a coach. KSAT obtained his photo from the same archived page.

“Certainly, having two incidents of this nature in one school year is a matter we are taking very seriously,” Oberholtzer wrote to parents, in reference to the arrest of Devon Hooper in November.

Hooper, who was arrested on the felony charge of improper relationship between an educator and student, was accused of exchanging sexually-charged messages with one of her 15-year-old students.

In the criminal complaint, a CCSO detective wrote that their communications had included “several mentions of sexual acts, meeting outside of school, and touching.”

The student “was also provided several photographs from Devon that were sexual in nature, of her wearing lingerie,” the detective wrote.

A criminal case against Hooper was not found in online Comal County court records, as of Wednesday, indicating she may not have been indicted yet.

The details in Naumann’s case, however, are unclear. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was investigating but has not made any arrests.

The Texas Education Agency, which has the power to revoke Naumann’s teaching certification, confirmed on Wednesday it was reviewing a report about him, but it had not yet opened a formal investigation.

Oberholtzer asked parents to let the school know immediately if their children said something inappropriate happened between them and Naumann, or any other teacher.

“In light of this most recent incident, we will reassess our training and education for all teachers and staff, as well as consider whether any other changes or additional action are necessary,” Oberholtzer wrote.

But Canyon Lake High School isn’t the only school grappling with these issues at the moment.

On Monday, Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School informed parents that one of its teachers had acknowledged she had “engaged students in inappropriate communications via text and social media” once she was confronted with the allegations.

The teacher, whom Boerne ISD isn’t identifying, reportedly resigned over the weekend.

District officials sent KSAT the following statement:

“Boerne ISD does not discuss personnel matters. Boerne ISD does not tolerate a violation of the student-teacher relationship nor do we condone any type of inappropriate behavior. This pertains to all district teachers and staff. Because this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel issue we will not disclose any additional information.”