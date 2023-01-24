Champion High School teacher resigns after admitting to inappropriate communications with students, district says

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School teacher resigned over the weekend after admitting she had inappropriate communications with students, Boerne Independent School District officials said.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Principal Beto Hinojosa said the administration was notified Friday night about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.

“When confronted with the allegation, the teacher acknowledged she engaged students in inappropriate communications via text and social media and resigned from her employment with the school district. Our internal investigation of this matter is ongoing,” Hinojosa said.

The district has notified the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency Office of Investigations and is working with law enforcement, the letter said.

Boerne ISD officials are not naming the teacher. They sent KSAT the following statement:

“Boerne ISD does not discuss personnel matters. Boerne ISD does not tolerate a violation of the student-teacher relationship nor do we condone any type of inappropriate behavior. This pertains to all district teachers and staff. Because this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel issue we will not disclose any additional information.”

