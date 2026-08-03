San Antonio Zoo to add more Dinos After Dark dates after large, ‘stressful’ crowds

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo says it will add more dates and extend hours for its Dinos After Dark event after large weekend crowds left some attendees frustrated by how packed the experience became.

The Saturday night event drew heavy interest from families and dinosaur fans, with crowds turning out in large numbers. However, the strong demand also led to complaints from some visitors, who took to social media to share concerns about the size of the crowds and the overall experience.

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“Spent over a hour trying to find parking just to be told by someone walking in that you can’t even see anything when you get inside...” Vanessa Black posted on the zoo’s Facebook page.

“We love the zoo but tonight was so stressful with the amount of people in there and only certain walkways open. We got stuck by the jaguars trying to leave and the patience of the crowd was growing so thin, hopefully it stays safe,” Brittany Deaver commented.

In response, the zoo said on Facebook that the excitement surrounding the event has been “amazing.”

“We appreciate your feedback and are working on more dates and extended hours to help improve the experience for everyone,” the zoo posted.

As of noon Monday, the zoo has not announced the exact dates or times for the additional Dinos After Dark events.

More details are expected to be released by the zoo once the expanded schedule is finalized.

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