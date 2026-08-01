Dallas Cowboys kick off 2026 training camp with Opening Ceremony in Oxnard

Jerry Jones addresses fans and media at the 2026 Cowboys' training camp opening ceremony in Oxnard, Calif. on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.

OXNARD, Calif. – Training camp officially kicked off for the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday with the team’s opening ceremony.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member, and former Cowboys great, Charles Haley addressed the crowd at the beginning of the ceremony.

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During media availability, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about whether he felt the energy surrounding the ceremony.

“Yeah, I feel it,” Schottenheimer said. “I think it’s a big day. We try to throw great practices every day whether we’re by ourselves or no one’s out here — that’s where the music helps. The coaches should always drive the energy. This is pretty special because we love having the fans come out here in Oxnard, California. We feel like this is really our second home. It should be a great day.”

Compared to the first two days of camp, fans will get to see the Cowboys be more physical.

“We say play on the edge without going over the edge,” Schottenheimer told the media. “We’ll be in shells (wearing helmets and shoulder pads instead of full pads) today, which is different. It’s part of the NFL-mandated ramp-up. First two days you’re in helmets, and now you’re in shells.”

While the coach wants the players to get after it, he also wants to see them come out of practice healthy.

“The biggest thing we emphasize is run your feet. You got to run your feet — once your feet stop, then guess what happens: guys coming from your left or right or front or behind get tangled up. I think that’s where we can get better,” Schottenheimer told the media.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones presented the mayor of Oxnard, Luis A. McArthur with a $25,000 check, an annual donation celebrating the partnership between the Cowboys and Oxnard.

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