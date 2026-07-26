Dallas Cowboys 2026 training camp: Key storylines to watch in Oxnard

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first half an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Dallas Cowboys are set to open 2026 training camp in Oxnard, California. Led by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys feel their offseason moves have them trending in the right direction.

Here are some storylines as the Boys invade Oxnard.

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New DC in Big D

Perhaps the biggest move this offseason was hiring Christian Parker from the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as defensive coordinator.

Dallas needed a change after last season’s horrendous showing on that side of the ball — one of the worst in franchise history.

Enter the 34-year-old first-time defensive coordinator, tasked with leading the charge.

Schottenheimer called Parker a “superstar.” Parker spent the past two seasons as the Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

He was on the coaching staff that won Super Bowl LIX. Early feedback shows the team is buying in and enjoying his 3-4 scheme, and fans who attend camp will get a first look at Parker’s defense.

Shutdown safety in the making

With an eye on making the defense stout, Dallas traded up to draft former Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs 11th overall in April. Ever since joining the Cowboys at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Downs has done nothing but impress, drawing praise for his work ethic and football IQ.

Downs has been taking starting reps since OTAs and is expected to be a Day 1 starter. Parker is known for developing some of the game’s best young defensive backs and plans to utilize Downs’ versatility across the secondary.

Green dot for Overshown

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is a force when healthy. The fourth-year backer had a healthy offseason and is ready to thrive under Parker.

Overshown has earned the “green dot,” meaning he is the quarterback of the defense — permitted to receive radio communications from the coaching staff and relay play calls to the rest of the unit.

Overshown is a talented player who will make the Cowboys’ defense better if he can stay on the field. He has played just 19 games in three seasons due to knee injuries.

One thing is certain: Few players bring a better outlook on life to the game than Overshown.

Defense wins championships

A vast majority of Super Bowl champions have been highly balanced teams. The 2025 Dallas Cowboys were far from that — great offense, horrible defense. That’s why five of the Cowboys’ seven 2026 draft picks play defense.

Malachi Lawrence (EDGE) was drafted out of UCF in the first round to bolster the pass rush. Jaishawn Barham (linebacker) was selected in the third round out of Michigan for much-needed linebacker depth. The Cowboys also added Rashan Gary (EDGE) via trade with the Green Bay Packers and Dee Winters (linebacker) via trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas was aggressive in free agency, signing defensive backs Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke and Derion Kendrick, along with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

The Cowboys have overhauled the defense, and training camp will begin to show whether the moves will pay off.

Pressure on Pickens

Acquired in that big blockbuster trade last offseason, George Pickens has wasted no time proving he’s a legit star alongside CeeDee Lamb. Those two have been the anchors of one of the league’s most explosive offenses all through 2025.

Now heading into 2026, with Dallas fighting to claw back into the playoff picture, Pickens is under the microscope as the only player in the NFL currently playing on the franchise tag.

That tag puts real pressure on him — and leaves his future with the Cowboys beyond this season pretty uncertain.

Continuing offensive excellence

The Cowboys’ offense has remained a bright spot even through some leaner seasons, and now it’s primed for another leap.

With a full season already under his belt — one that was legitimately exceptional — Schottenheimer returns all 11 offensive starters and brings deep schematic continuity into 2026.

Dak Prescott heads into camp healthy, locked in and motivated, surrounded by a loaded arsenal: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, plus reliable tight end Jake Ferguson in the middle of the field, and a strong running back room ready to complement the passing attack.

OL continuity and young talent

The Cowboys’ offensive line continues to be the bedrock of the whole operation.

They’re bringing back strong continuity with proven veterans like Tyler Smith, Terence Steele, and Cooper Beebe, while young standouts Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker are ready to step into even bigger roles.

That mix of experience and rising talent should help them protect Prescott at a high level and create consistent lanes for the running game.

Schottenheimer has made it clear he wants to win in the trenches, so training camp battles and joint practices will be telling.

If this front five gels like it’s capable of, Dallas could once again boast one of the league’s better offensive lines and set a physical tone up front all season long.

Ferguson’s expanded role

Jake Ferguson has developed into a true security blanket and red-zone weapon for Prescott.

Under Schottenheimer’s creative offense, expect Ferguson to be used more as a versatile move-piece — aligning in different spots to create mismatches and exploit defenses across the formation. Training camp will reveal exactly how Dallas plans to feature him.

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to open training camp in Oxnard, California. Here are the key dates:

Monday, July 27: Team charter arrives in Oxnard

Tuesday, July 28: Opening press conference

Wednesday, July 29: First practice

Saturday, Aug. 1: Opening ceremony

Monday, Aug. 3: First padded practice

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams

KSAT 12 Sports will have full coverage of all events. Our on-site reporting from California begins Monday when the Cowboys arrive in Oxnard.

Stay locked in on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com for the latest updates, videos and analysis throughout camp.

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