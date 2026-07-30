Dallas Cowboys open training camp in Oxnard with Super Bowl mindset

OXNARD, Calif. – Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially underway. On Wednesday, the team held its first practice since arriving in Oxnard.

Practice started at 11:45 a.m. PST and lasted 90 minutes. The skies were partly cloudy, the music was loud, and both players and fans were excited for the day.

Following practice, select players met with the media, including safety Jalen Thompson. On April 29, he signed a three-year contract with the Cowboys.

When the team reported to Oxnard on Sunday, quarterback Dak Prescott was wearing a Cowboys Super Bowl XXX championship shirt — a nod to the last time the franchise won it all.

“It’s big time,” Thompson said. “When a leader is wearing that and showing that message to the team, guys follow. So, it’s big time.”

Earlier in the offseason, Prescott said this season was Super Bowl or bust. Thompson agrees.

“That’s the standard right now — Super Bowl,” Thompson told the media. “We’ve been talking about it all offseason, guys have been getting together in the offseason and working out together. That’s been the message: Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl.”

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