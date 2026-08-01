Franchise-tagged George Pickens reacts positively to Jerry Jones’ remarks on future in Dallas

OXNARD, Calif. – Friday was a quieter day at Dallas Cowboys training camp, with no open practice for the public. Behind the slower pace, one storyline continues to build: the future of receiver George Pickens.

Pickens delivered a strong debut season in Dallas last year. This season, he is playing under the franchise tag, and no long-term extension is expected this summer. Yet owner Jerry Jones has kept the door wide open, saying it is absolutely on the table that Pickens could remain a Cowboy for the rest of his career.

Pickens did not hold back in his response.

“Super excited,” Pickens said. “I’m always super happy when someone thinks highly of me, so shoutout to Jerry Jones.”

That optimism is matching what he has shown on the field.

Pickens has hit the ground running since arriving in Oxnard, and he points to offseason work with his teammates as the reason the transition feels smoother this time. The offense spent time together in Park City, Utah, building connections before camp opened.

“We had the camaraderie going for a while before we actually got out here and it’s been kind of smooth now,” Pickens said. “My first year when I first got here, I was kind of like some of the other guys just trying to get my groove, trying to know some guys while I’m getting the groove, while I’m trying to learn the plays. That’s why I commend the defense, because a lot of guys go through that right now, and it’s going super good.”

With chemistry already forming and the long-term picture still unresolved, Pickens and the Cowboys offense are using these early days in camp to keep pushing forward.

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