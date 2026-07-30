Cornerbacks thrive under new DC Parker at Cowboys training camp, position battles headline first practice

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their first training camp practice with plenty of competition, energy and coaching across the field.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker, widely praised for his strong communication, was highly active with his unit throughout practice.

Parker’s background as a cornerbacks specialist is already benefiting the group.

“You get somebody who has the same mindset and knows what was going to happen in the games and what you should do and shouldn’t do, it just helps you keep you on your toes,” cornerback DaRon Bland said. “Just having the mindset of being a corner and not worrying about what’s going to happen out there.”

On the offensive side, 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton continues to battle to keep his left tackle job.

The Texas product said the strength he added this offseason will help him hold his own against NFL edge rushers.

“I’ve definitely put on a grown man’s strength, the necessary strength you need to play this position at this level,” Guyton said. “It’s not just being strong, it’s being super-duper strong, and the guys who were blocking every single play are freaks of nature themselves, you know, being able to sustain that for a whole game.”

Guyton also revealed that quarterback Dak Prescott has nicknamed the unit “GOTI” — Greatest Offense There Is.

More Cowboys Camp coverage on KSAT: