Crystal City community shares memories of celebrations at Crystal Ballroom destroyed by fire

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – A South Texas landmark that helped define generations of Tejano music and family celebrations is now gone after a massive overnight fire destroyed the historic Crystal Ballroom in Crystal City on Monday.

For more than 40 years, the Crystal Ballroom was more than a dance hall. For many residents, it was the heartbeat of the community.

A major structure fire tore down most of the Crystal Ballroom on July 26, 2026, in Crystal City. (Crystal City Volunteer Fire Department)

The venue opened along FM 65 in 1983 under the ownership of Frailan Sendejo Sr. and was operated by his family. Over the decades, it became the setting for countless weddings, quinceañeras, graduations and weekend dances.

Volunteer fire departments from Crystal City and Uvalde shared pictures and video showing crews working to contain the flames and save what they could.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating. Authorities have not announced what caused the fire.

A major structure fire tore down most of the Crystal Ballroom on July 26, 2026, in Crystal City. (Crystal City Volunteer Fire Department)

Ramiro Ramirez visited the property after learning about the destruction.

“I wanna see it with my own eyes. It’s crazy, you know,” Ramirez said. “I hope they rebuild. My prayers are for the Sendejo family.”

For many families across South Texas, the fire represents more than the loss of a building.

Efrain Peña said his family celebrated several major milestones inside the ballroom.

“We had a wedding, and then my oldest daughter had her quinceañera there as well,” Peña said. “We were there for the last event, so just a lot of memories — a lot of memories.”

During the golden era of Tejano music, the Crystal Ballroom became one of the region’s premier entertainment venues.

Some of the biggest performers in Tejano and conjunto music took its stage, including Selena, La Mafia, Emilio Navaira, Ramon Ayala, Little Joe y La Familia and Mazz.

“Our ballroom, Crystal Ballroom, brought in really good music, real good talent,” Peña said. “We’re all family, so when somebody goes through a difficult time, it’s like we’re going through it as well.”

Though the ballroom is gone, residents say its legacy and the memories created inside will continue to live on throughout South Texas.

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