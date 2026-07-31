Quinnen Williams embraces Cowboys culture, championship mindset at training camp

OXNARD, California – Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said he’s thrilled to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Traded from the New York Jets to Dallas last November, Williams is going through his first training camp with the Cowboys.

“That’s all I’m really worried about right now,” Williams said. “Just enjoying this weather, enjoying going against Tyler Smith every day. Tyler Booker every day. Just enjoying the hard work and the camaraderie that all come with being a Dallas Cowboy and being here in Oxnard.”

Although Williams played more than six seasons with the Jets, he never made the playoffs. That trend continued during his first half-season with Dallas.

Williams wants to change that.

“Everybody knows we have a great offense, and it’s our job on defense to win championships because that’s the saying,” Williams said during a news conference. “We got a long way to go from last year, and I’m just extremely focused on that and extremely dedicated to that.”

Williams dealt with a starting quarterback carousel during his time in New York. Now he is thrilled to be teammates with Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ starter since the 2016 season — and he loves Prescott’s championship drive.

“You got an offensive leader like Dak Prescott, who’s going to come out and push you to be the best defense every single day because he wants you to get better, because he knows defense win championships,” Williams said.

During his 7-year NFL career Williams has 343 total tackles and 41.5 sacks in 105 games played.

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