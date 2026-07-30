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Sports

San Antonio Missions ballpark opening pushed back a year amid construction delays

The decision will address construction concerns and allow more time for major development tied to the stadium.

W. Scott Bailey, San Antonio Business Journal

Proposed night aerial view of downtown ballpark. (San Antonio Missions/Populous via SABJ)

SAN ANTONIO – Baseball fans and downtown leaders anxious to celebrate the long-anticipated opening of a new center city ballpark are in for a longer wait.

The timeline for completing construction of the stadium that will serve as a new home for the San Antonio Missions and extend the city’s more than century-long run in professional baseball has been pushed back a year.

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The new stadium will be designed to accommodate roughly 7,500 spectators — on a site along the redeveloped San Pedro Creek.

The ballpark is now slated to open in time for the beginning of the 2029 baseball season.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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