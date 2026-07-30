San Antonio Missions ballpark opening pushed back a year amid construction delays
The decision will address construction concerns and allow more time for major development tied to the stadium.
W. Scott Bailey, San Antonio Business Journal
SAN ANTONIO – Baseball fans and downtown leaders anxious to celebrate the long-anticipated opening of a new center city ballpark are in for a longer wait.
The timeline for completing construction of the stadium that will serve as a new home for the San Antonio Missions and extend the city’s more than century-long run in professional baseball has been pushed back a year.
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The new stadium will be designed to accommodate roughly 7,500 spectators — on a site along the redeveloped San Pedro Creek.
The ballpark is now slated to open in time for the beginning of the 2029 baseball season.