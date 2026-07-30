San Antonio Missions ballpark opening pushed back a year amid construction delays

SAN ANTONIO – Baseball fans and downtown leaders anxious to celebrate the long-anticipated opening of a new center city ballpark are in for a longer wait.

The timeline for completing construction of the stadium that will serve as a new home for the San Antonio Missions and extend the city’s more than century-long run in professional baseball has been pushed back a year.

Recommended Videos

The new stadium will be designed to accommodate roughly 7,500 spectators — on a site along the redeveloped San Pedro Creek.

The ballpark is now slated to open in time for the beginning of the 2029 baseball season.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

More recent SABJ coverage on KSAT: