Flood risks continue through Live Oak County 2 weeks after severe weather, NWS says

The Nueces River currently flows above 35 feet at the time of this posting, and the National Weather Service urged residents to be aware of potential major flood risks. It’s expected to crest above 40 feet through the weekend.

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – More than a dozen first responder agencies remain in Live Oak County on Thursday in preparation for major floods flowing down the Nueces River.

As of 6 p.m., County Road 436 remains closed due to major flooding, Live Oak County said through a social media post. County Road 438 is also closed due to flood risks.

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“The Nueces River is on the rise,” Live Oak County Judge James Liska said.

The river currently flows above 35 feet as of the time of this posting, and the National Weather Service urged residents to be aware of potential major flood risks. It’s expected to crest near 40 feet through the weekend.

“At 40 feet, significant flooding reaches miles from the main channel, flooding homes in the flood plain near Three Rivers to Lake Corpus Christi,” according to the NWS.

People in need of shelter can visit the George West Junior High School, located at 904 Houston St. The school is open 24 hours and pets are welcome.

“Up to 4 feet of water is in River Creek Acres Subdivision, flooding several homes. Kellner Camp along County Road 336 floods, with water several feet deep surrounding homes,” the NWS said. “Antelope Lane is flooded cutting off access to J.I. Hailey Subdivision at Jones River bend. Water approaches the base of homes along the river in Buckeye Knoll Subdivision, 2 miles west of Swinny Switch.”

Subdivisions along the Nueces River should be aware of what risks may come if the floodwaters approach homes.

Liska said even if the water doesn’t flood inside homes, there’s potential it could prevent people from leaving.

“Your road may end up like this,” Liska said pointing to a flooded County Road 438. “You may not be able to get out of your home.”

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