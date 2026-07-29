America250: Kerrville museum lines driveway with flags celebrating US history

KERRVILLE, Texas – Visitors to the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville are getting a lesson in American history before they enter the building.

As part of the America250 celebration, the museum has lined its driveway with all 50 state flags on one side and every version of the American flag flown since 1776 on the other.

“We decided we are going to do a display, an outdoor exhibit,” said Nancy Foster, the museum’s director of marketing.

Each state flag includes information about when the state entered the Union and other trivia.

“They’re going to drive slowly, and they’re going to see a little bit about when it entered the Union,” Foster said. “It’s just very exciting.”

The museum raised more than $10,000 for the exhibit, with sponsors contributing $250 per flag. Foster said the Texas flag was especially popular.

“Texas, we could have sold 150 times,” she said.

The flags have been on display since April and will remain up through Sept. 12. Foster said they have endured severe storms, including flooding in the Kerrville area.

“Those U.S.-made flags have come through some weather and served us well,” Foster said. “We’re still here.”

Foster said families are using the exhibit to teach children about the country’s history.

“It has been educational,” she said. “It ties back into our mission of educating on the heritage of the American West and America.”

Foster, who has worked at the museum for 12 years, said visitors from all 50 states and 29 countries toured the museum last year.

“Once you see it, we’re addictive,” Foster said. “You’ll come back.”

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