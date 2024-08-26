What you need to know about Monday’s Boerne Little League parade and celebration

Boerne, Texas' Gray Collins (8) and Julian Hurst (15) score past Lake Mary, Fla.'s Landon Bono, left, on a double by Doc Mogford during the third inning of the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BOERNE – The City of Boerne and the greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce are getting ready to host a welcome-back parade for the Boerne Little League team after the boys placed fourth overall and the second best team in the nation.

The public is welcome to show up, cheer, and support the team as they come back from Williamsport, PA.

Recommended Videos

The public is invited to start lining Main Street from Main Plaza south to Theissen Street around 5 p.m.

“The Boerne community has been cheering on this incredible team as they made their historic run to Williamsport, PA,” City Manager Ben Thatcher said. “We want to welcome them home with a party worthy of their hard work and determination that has captivated all of us.”

The Southwest Region Champions from Boerne, Texas, participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)

Starting around 5:15 p.m., Main Street will be temporarily blocked off as the team is escorted by the Boerne Police and Fire Departments from Main Plaza to River Road and back, ending back at Main Plaza.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs and cheer for the boys as they make their way up and down Main Street.

Once the team passes, people can then make their way to main plaza for the World Series celebration event.

The formal recognition is anticipated to start at approximately 5:30 p.m. and last until around 6 p.m.

Several local businesses have donated drinks and snacks for attendees to enjoy and two food vendors will be on site. The boys will be recognized by mayor Frank Ritchie of Boerne, Boerne ISD superintendent Dr. Kristen Craft, among others.

“It has been so inspiring to see the way the community has rallied behind this team,” said Kim Blohm, president and CEO of the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve had so many businesses owners and nonprofits eager to donate their time and services throughout this run and to help put on this World Series Celebration.

More Boerne at the Little League Baseball World Series coverage on KSAT: