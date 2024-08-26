Dedicated fans proud of Boerne’s Little League World Series run

BOERNE, Texas – On Sunday morning, a smaller but dedicated group of fans watched as Boerne battled Venezuela for the third-place title in the Little League Baseball World Series.

Although Boerne lost to Venezuela in a close game, community members want to make sure the team knows how proud they are.

“I’m just proud that they’re there,” said Jason Young. “They’re No. 2 in the nation!”

Young, who brought his son Hunter to watch the team play at a watch party in Free Roam Brewing Company, says the team is a good example of sportsmanship. He had some fatherly advice for the Boerne players as they return home on Monday.

“You just don’t ever give up, you know, you’re going to get knocked down. So it’s how you get back up and, you know, and rise from the ashes. That shows true grit. And I think these all these boys have it,” he said.

The City of Boerne announced Friday its plans to host a Little League World Series celebration parade honoring the team’s achievements. City officials said the downtown parade is expected to begin around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

The city has asked the public to start lining Main Street between Main Plaza and Thiessen Street around 5 p.m.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officials said Main Street will be blocked off as the Boerne all-stars are escorted by the city’s police and fire departments. The parade route will start at Main Plaza, run to River Road, and end with a return to Main Plaza, the city said.

After the team passes through, officials said parade attendees can head toward Main Plaza for the team’s formal celebration, which is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m.

During the formal celebration, Boerne Mayor Frank Ritchie, Fair Oaks Ranch Mayor Greg Maxton, Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk, Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kim Blohm, and Boerne ISD Superintendent Dr. Kristen Craft will recognize the Boerne all-stars.

City officials said the festivities are expected to end around 6 p.m., but the event times could change based on when the team returns home on Monday.