City of Boerne plans downtown celebration for Little League All-Stars team

Boerne, Texas' Doc Mogford (7) is greeted at home plate by his teammates after his home run against Newtown, Pa. during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

SAN ANTONIO – Win or lose, the Boerne Little League All-Stars will experience a hero’s welcome when players and coaches return home on Monday.

The City of Boerne announced Friday its plans to host a Little League World Series celebration parade honoring the team’s achievements.

Currently, Boerne is preparing for Saturday’s U.S. Championship final against the team from Lake Mary, Florida. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. and will air live on KSAT 12.

If Boerne wins Saturday, the squad will advance to Sunday’s Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game. Sunday’s game will start at 2 p.m. and air on KSAT 12.

After the team returns to Boerne on Monday afternoon, city officials said the downtown parade is expected to begin around 4:45 p.m.

The city has asked the public to start lining Main Street around 5 p.m. between Main Plaza and Thiessen Street.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officials said Main Street will be blocked off as the Boerne Little League All-Stars will be escorted by the city’s police and fire departments. The parade route will start at Main Plaza, run to River Road and end with a return to Main Plaza, the city said.

After the team passes through, officials said parade attendees can head toward Main Plaza for the team’s formal celebration, which is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m.

During the formal celebration, the Boerne Little League All-Stars will be recognized by Boerne Mayor Frank Ritchie, Fair Oaks Ranch Mayor Greg Maxton, Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk, Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kim Blohm and Boerne ISD Superintendent Dr. Kristen Craft.

City officials said the festivities are expected to end around 6 p.m., but the event times could change based on when the team returns home on Monday.

If you are unable to attend Monday’s parade, KSAT will provide live parade coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and streaming on KSAT+.

