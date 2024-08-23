Win or lose, Boerne Little League All-Stars adds more success to Hill Country community

The Southwest Region Champions from Boerne, Texas, participate in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne all-star baseball team is one win away from being crowned Little League World Series champions in the U.S. division, as they will look to continue their winning ways at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

A win from the undefeated American squad would also mean they could become the first Texas-based baseball champion since 1966.

Win-or-lose, the baseball team is adding more winning success for the small Hill Country community this past year.

If you look at Boerne’s high school teams, you find that a lot of hardware was brought in and their teams fared well in the postseason.

KSAT 12 News is taking a look at those successes.

We start with arguably the town’s most decorated winner.

Boerne Champion runner Elizabeth Leachman, a recent sophomore who not only captured UIL state championships in the 3200 and 1600-meter runs but debuted at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials at only 16 years old.

Leachman will be the lone high school student attempting to make the olympic team. (KSAT)

According to UIL’s archive, Leachman’s accomplishments meant she was the first-ever girl to win in the school and city’s history. Her massive success had people calling her a “running prodigy” and you can imagine she will look to build on her success going into her junior year.

Other notable teams that fared well were the Boerne’s girl and boy soccer teams and the town’s football squads -- Boerne and Boerne Champion.

If you look at the Boerne girls’ and boys’ soccer teams, KSAT saw that both made the state championship this past season. Although they both lost, their appearances in the state tournament were significant, as the girls made their fifth-straight appearance and second title appearance since 2017, and the boys who have been in the state tournament since 2021, winning two state championships in 2021 and 2022 along the way.

CHAMPIONS: Boerne boys soccer rolls past Diamond Hill-Jarvis, claims UIL Class 4A State title

Lastly, KSAT looked at their football teams and saw that both advanced to the area rounds in the postseason, with the Greyhounds losing to La Vernia 42-31 and the Chargers losing to College Station 51-28.

Despite the losses, the Greyhounds celebrated 10 straight playoff berths, with their best postseason finish as Class 4A-DI state runners-up in 2023, and the Chargers squad, who rebounded with an 8-3 record after finishing the previous year 4-6.

To sum it all up, it’s simple. The small town of Boerne has seen a lot of winning, and no matter how the Little League baseball team finishes -- it’s hard to argue that their journey doesn’t add more success for the city.

To check out other achievements the city’s high schools have had, visit here.

