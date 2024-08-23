Watch Boerne play in Little League Baseball World Series’ US Final Saturday on KSAT

You can watch Boerne in the Little League World Series U.S. Championship Game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday live on KSAT 12.

SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Little League All-Stars hope to continue its undefeated march through the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series this weekend.

Boerne won its third consecutive game in the tournament Wednesday, a 5-2 win against the team from Henderson, Nevada, to advance to Saturday’s U.S. Championship Game.

Recommended Videos

You can watch Boerne face the team from Lake Mary, Florida, in the U.S. Championship Game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday live on KSAT 12.

Boerne defeated Lake Mary, Florida, 4-1 on Monday night in an earlier round on the U.S. side of the 2024 LLWS bracket.

Boerne will play Saturday in the U.S. Championship final at the 2024 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Saturday's game will air live at 2:30 p.m. on KSAT 12. (KSAT)

Leading up to Saturday’s game, KSAT sports reporter Mary Rominger will be in Williamsport, Pennsylvania providing coverage on KSAT 12′s newscasts and digital and social media platforms.

After Saturday’s game, KSAT 12 will present the KSAT Postgame Special beginning at 5 p.m.

Sports Director Larry Ramirez will anchor the KSAT Postgame Special. It will feature live reports from Rominger in Williamsport and fan reaction from sports reporter Nick Mantas in Boerne.

After Boerne's U.S. Championship game ends, KSAT will air postgame special coverage beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday live on KSAT 12, KSAT+ and KSAT.com. (KSAT)

The KSAT Postgame Special will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream live on KSAT+.

More Boerne at the Little League Baseball World Series coverage on KSAT: