Watch Boerne play in Little League Baseball World Series’ US Final Saturday on KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Little League All-Stars hope to continue its undefeated march through the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series this weekend.
Boerne won its third consecutive game in the tournament Wednesday, a 5-2 win against the team from Henderson, Nevada, to advance to Saturday’s U.S. Championship Game.
You can watch Boerne face the team from Lake Mary, Florida, in the U.S. Championship Game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday live on KSAT 12.
Boerne defeated Lake Mary, Florida, 4-1 on Monday night in an earlier round on the U.S. side of the 2024 LLWS bracket.
Leading up to Saturday’s game, KSAT sports reporter Mary Rominger will be in Williamsport, Pennsylvania providing coverage on KSAT 12′s newscasts and digital and social media platforms.
After Saturday’s game, KSAT 12 will present the KSAT Postgame Special beginning at 5 p.m.
Sports Director Larry Ramirez will anchor the KSAT Postgame Special. It will feature live reports from Rominger in Williamsport and fan reaction from sports reporter Nick Mantas in Boerne.
The KSAT Postgame Special will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream live on KSAT+.
