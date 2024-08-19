Boerne baseball team continues journey for LLWS championship on Monday night

(Tom E. Puskar, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Boerne, Texas' Doc Mogford (7) is greeted at home plate by his teammates after his home run against Newtown, Pa. during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – An all-star baseball team out of Boerne continues their quest on Monday night for a Little League Baseball World Series championship.

Boerne faces off against Lake Mary, Florida, who has already notched two wins in the LLWS. The game begins at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.

In the opening round of the LLWS last week, Boerne dominated Newtown, Pennsylvania, 9-0, to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Boerne recorded 12 hits at-bat in the matchup, while Newtown, Pennsylvania, struggled to get a run. Boerne starting pitcher Caden Guffey only allowed two hits and struck out three players in two innings.

Boerne put the game away in the fifth inning by scoring six straight runs. Kole Newson blew the game open with a grand slam to give Boerne a commanding 8-0 lead to eventually notch a victory.

If Boerne wins Monday night, the team faces the winner of the Mountain-West series.

If the team were to lose on Monday night, the team would remain in the LLWS since the tournament requires two losses to be eliminated.