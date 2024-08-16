Boerne shuts out Newtown, Pa. in its Little League World Series opener

The Little League from Boerne is representing the U.S.' Southwest region at the 2024 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Boerne Little League baseball team used the long ball and great pitching to beat Newtown, Pennsylvania 9-0 Thursday night at the Little League World Series.

A Newtown error helped Boerne get on the board first. With a runner on second base in the top of the second inning, Aiden Munoz hit a line-drive to first base.

The ball bounced off the first baseman’s glove and into foul territory, which allowed Doc Mogford to score. Boerne went in front 1-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Boerne starting pitcher Caden Guffey hit a solo home run to give Boerne Little League a 3-0 lead against Newtown.

The Boerne Little League All-Stars put the game away by scoring six runs in the top of the fifth inning. Kole Newson blew the game open with a grand slam to give Boerne a commanding 8-0 lead.

Mogford added a monster solo shot down the left-field line for the final run of the night.

Guffey allowed two hits and struck out three in two innings of work. Ace pitcher Julian Hurst came on in relief and tossed four innings of no-hit, 10-strikeout baseball. Hurst also allowed two walks.

Boerne outhit Newtown 12-2 and each side had one error.

Boerne will play its next game on Monday night when the all-stars will face the winner of the Northwest-Southeast matchup.