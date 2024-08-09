79º
Boerne baseball team departs Friday for Little League World Series

First game is scheduled in Williamsport, PA on Thursday, Aug. 15

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Boerne baseball team departs Friday for Little League World Series (KSAT)

BOERNE, Texas – A baseball team in Boerne is departing San Antonio for the Little League World Series on Friday, and KSAT 12 was there for the send off.

Fans, family and friends all gathered beforehand at the H-E-B in Fair Oaks Ranch to give the team a proper farewell.

On the eve of their departure to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the team got in one final workout to prepare for competition on the national stage for the first time.

Head Coach Justin Newson says he’s proud of the hard work and dedication these kids have put into their sport, and wants them to live in the moment of their success.

Around 6:25 a.m. Friday, the team will fly on their United flight and once they get there they will have some time to practice, take in the sights, and maybe even try to rest up before their big first game next week. They’re scheduled to play on Thursday, Aug. 15 against the winner of the Mid-Atlantic region.

On Tuesday, the Boerne team had a rematch with Louisiana in the championship game of the Southwest Regional Tournament and won 6-3 to punch their ticket.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Doc Mogford drilled a go-ahead grand slam to left field to help Boerne storm back. Boerne scored six straight runs to close the inning.

Starting pitcher Julian Hurst recorded 10 strikeouts in the win for Boerne, holding Louisiana to just three hits all game.

