Community rallies behind Boerne’s Little League Baseball World Series-bound team

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne baseball team will represent the Southwest region in the Little League Baseball World Series after securing a victory against Louisiana on Tuesday.

“Absolutely nuts, it was the loudest I’ve ever been at a youth baseball game. Great moment, the highlight of the season for sure,” said Justin Newson, Boerne’s head coach.

The team rallied to punch their ticket to the Little League World Series, and now the community is rallying behind them.

“For a small town like Boerne it’s really neat, it’s kind of putting Boerne on the map, and it’s crazy that a bunch of 12-year-olds are making it happen,” said Jason Marshall at D1 Training Boerne.

Marshall helps train a majority of the team, including three-time Major League Baseball World Series champion and Free Roam Brewery owner Jeremy Affeldt. And like other locals, they are feeling the buzz around town.

“The excitement and the hands being thrown up, and just grown adults jumping around for these kids,” said Affeldt.

But the price of victory isn’t cheap. This Friday, the team will fly to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“Five nights in a hotel room for all these kids, you have to buy food, travel expenses, now you have to go to the East Coast; that’s not cheap. This community needs to help out; they’re representing Texas, they’re representing our state, and they’re from our town,” said Affledt.

Affeldt says he is teaming up with other local business owners to plan a fundraiser but that the team is already accepting donations.

Boerne is scheduled to play in Williamsport on Thursday, Aug. 15.

“Regardless of how this turns out those little boys are heroes,” said Marshall.

“Any major league advice for these 12-year-olds?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“Man, have fun!” answered Affeldt.

“Let’s go beat ‘em, let’s go try to beat Florida and California let’s have some fun,” said Coach Newson.