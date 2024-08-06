Boerne team playing for spot in Little League World Series on Tuesday evening

Boerne's little league baseball team now representing Texas West in the Southwest Regional Final against Louisiana.

After dominating the semifinal round of the Southwest Regional tournament of the Little League World Series, the Boerne team will have a rematch with Louisiana in the championship game on Tuesday evening.

The Southwest Regional championship will start at 6 p.m. at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco, and it will be available to watch on ESPN.

Recommended Videos

The Texas West team will have an opportunity to advance to the Little League World Series with a win over Louisana, crowning the Boerne team as Southwest Regional Champions.

The winner will go on to play the Mid-Atlantic Regional Champions on Thursday, Aug. 15.