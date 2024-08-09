Mogford, Hurst share details of Boerne’s riveting win to clinch spot in Little League World Series

BOERNE, Texas – With great success comes great responsibility and a lot of attention — if you’re Boerne’s Little League baseball team.

“The attention has been overwhelming, after the game on Tuesday, I had about 800 notifications on my phone,” said Boerne Little League ace Julian Hurst.

Boerne (Texas West) defied the odds in their rematch with Louisiana to capture the Southwest Regional crown and advance to the Little League Baseball World Series.

When Doc Mogford stepped up to the plate with no outs in the fourth inning, the bases were juiced and momentum was on Boerne’s side after scoring back-to-back runs to pull within one run of Louisiana.

“I saw a perfect pitch,” said Mogford. “None of it would have happened if my teammates weren’t there — I had to reply on my teammates to get on. But, I also got a really good pitch and hard work pays off. It was just a good hit and good swing.”

Mogford, who will graduate high school in 2030, said he was thrown a knuckleball.

“I didn’t think it was gone, but as soon as I saw it bounce over, and my coach told me ‘It’s over’ — it was one of the best feelings,” recalled the future Boerne Champion student.

Boerne’s Hurst got the start on the mound and in 5 1/3 innings of work. The little leaguer — who loves his curveball — struck out 10 batters and allowed three runs on three hits.

Mogford came into the game to relieve Hurst after throwing pitch No. 86 and the rest was history as Mogford, once again, helped Boerne clinch the regional title with the 6-3 triumph.

It’s safe to say the start of August has been a whirlwind for Boerne’s newest gem and everyone involved.

The squad earned a spot in the national tournament on Tuesday and will turn around and depart to Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Friday — just a few days after the grand slam heard throughout South Texas.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” expressed Mogford. “It’s just super exciting to go there and play your favorite sport.”

“It’s really exciting to represent the city you’ve grown up in since you were four and just to be around all the kids that look up to you in the city is really exciting,” said Hurst.

Both Mogford and Hurst are prepared to share their fun facts when it comes time to hit the national stage. For an early sneak peak of what you may see on the LLWS broadcasts — Mogford’s favorite MLB player is Aaron Judge.

Boerne will face the winner of the Mid-Atlantic Region on August 15.

