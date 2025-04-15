Woodlawn Lake Park open to Easter weekend campers in wake of several recent incidents

SAN ANTONIO – Several recent incidents at Woodlawn Lake Park seem to cast a dark cloud over a place popular among San Antonians for Easter weekend camping.

Woodlawn Lake Park is one of nearly a dozen city-owned spaces where a curfew on overnight camping will be lifted temporarily, beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Sleeping, cooking and gathering in the park for the Easter weekend has become a local tradition throughout the years.

In recent months, however, Woodlawn Lake has been the site of a shooting by San Antonio Park Police and the discovery of two bodies.

San Antonio police say Chase Deckard-Thomas, 30, drove his car into the lake on Feb. 15, then got out and approached an officer with a knife.

The officer who responded to the crash ended up firing multiple shots at Deckard-Thomas, critically wounding him, police said.

Deckard-Thomas was later booked into jail.

On March 25, a woman’s body was found floating in the lake.

Police determined she was homeless and had been swept away in a drainage ditch during a recent storm.

Then, on Monday, police and firefighters responded to Woodlawn Lake for a possible water rescue.

A police report says officers saw a nude man jump into the water from a drainage ditch.

The man went underwater and did not re-surface, according to police.

First responders found his body in the water at some point after that.

“I mean, it’s concerning. But I just pray for them and go about my business,” said Norma Galdeano, a regular park visitor. “I think it’s a lot of the homeless population that need help. They’re not well.”

Galdeano says that despite what has been happening, she is continuing with her regular ritual of walking in the park.

She said seeing police officers there, too, helps her to feel safe.

Vanessa Perez, meanwhile, admits she is feeling a bit uneasy as she works out there.

“The bodies, you know, that’s kind of crazy. (I am) little worried,” she said.

Perez said she was at Woodlawn Lake to witness several of the recent incidents, including the shooting by the police officer.

Even with what has been happening, though, Perez is not necessarily fearful about her own safety.

She said campers should also feel safe, as long as they pay attention to their surroundings.

“I think if everybody’s vigilant and looking around,” Perez said. “If you see something, you know, say something. I think everything will be good.”

SAPD said Park Police will have an increased presence for the weekend at Woodlawn Lake and other parks where camping is permitted.

They encourage anyone who notices anything unusual to call their non-emergency number, (210) 207-7273.

Perez and Galdeano predict that even with the recent trouble hanging over the area, people will still camp out and enjoy Woodlawn Lake for the weekend.

In fact, there are signs that the tradition will continue.

On Tuesday morning, two days before the curfew lift, someone had already used caution tape to mark off a section between two trees.

It’s the usual indication that the area has been reserved.