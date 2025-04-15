Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Body found in Woodlawn Lake, San Antonio Fire Department says

The person was pronounced dead at the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, SAPD, Woodlawn Lake
SAPD responds to a water rescue in the 1100 block of Cincinati Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Officials recovered a body from Woodlawn Lake on Monday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

San Antonio Park Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded around 5 p.m. to Woodlawn Lake Park in the 1100 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

Recommended Videos

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said officials removed a body from the water.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Arrington told KSAT.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Alexis Montalbo headshot

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS