Body found in Woodlawn Lake, San Antonio Fire Department says The person was pronounced dead at the scene SAPD responds to a water rescue in the 1100 block of Cincinati Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Officials recovered a body from Woodlawn Lake on Monday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
San Antonio Park Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded around 5 p.m. to Woodlawn Lake Park in the 1100 block of Cincinnati Avenue.
SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said officials removed a body from the water.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Arrington told KSAT.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.
