Body found in Woodlawn Lake, San Antonio Fire Department says

SAPD responds to a water rescue in the 1100 block of Cincinati Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – Officials recovered a body from Woodlawn Lake on Monday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

San Antonio Park Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded around 5 p.m. to Woodlawn Lake Park in the 1100 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said officials removed a body from the water.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Arrington told KSAT.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.