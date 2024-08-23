‘It’s unbelievable’: Boerne Little League reacts to advancing the the LLWS US Championship

Boerne, Texas' Doc Mogford singles off Lake Mary, Fla.'s James Feliciano to drive in a run during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Boerne is the last undefeated American team in the Little League Baseball World Series. One win stands in the way of the boys from Boerne earning the U.S. championship crown.

“It’s hard to say anything about that,” Boerne pitcher/catcher Caden Guffey said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Boerne will get a second look at the Lake Mary, Florida, team in Saturday’s U.S. Championship Game, which can be seen at 2:30 p.m. live on KSAT 12.

Boerne defeated Lake Mary, Florida, the Southeast regional champions, 4-1 on Monday night.

The team’s run marks the first time the Boerne All-Stars have played on the national stage, but the squad has been poised throughout as its pursuit of history continues.

Jim Schlossnagle, the head baseball coach at the University of Texas at Austin, posted his support for the team to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Good luck this weekend to Boerne LL in Williamsport, PA!! @Littleleague 🤘⚾️ pic.twitter.com/moEVnTZoGd — Jim Schlossnagle (@CoachSchloss) August 22, 2024

According to ESPN, a Texas baseball team last won the Little League Baseball World Series in 1966.

The roster is made up of 12-year-old kids with the addition of Kaleb Christ, an 11-year-old.

“People really doubted us because Boerne has never been a good team — until this year,” Christ, a pitcher and outfielder, said.

Boerne, the Southwest regional champions, hasn’t trailed in the Little League World Series for more than a half-inning. The squad has outscored its opponents 18-3.

“It’s awesome. It’s gone so fast,” Boerne manager Justin Newson said. “Just to be in this moment and see these kids enjoy it and be out on the field, it’s crazy. I know how hard these kids work, the sacrifices the families make, investing in these boys. I’m just glad to see them out on the field doing their thing.”

The KSAT 12 Sports team flew Thursday morning out of San Antonio to begin on-site coverage of Boerne the rest of the way.

Williamsport, Pennsylvania is a quaint town of approximately 27,400 people. Out of San Antonio, the sports team had a layover in Charlotte before landing at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and a one-hour drive to central Pennsylvania.

As for Boerne’s plans before Saturday’s game, the team held batting practice Thursday morning and later spent time with their families.

The players plan to head out for field work Friday morning followed by another batting practice.

KSAT 12 Sports’ coverage from the Little League World Series will follow the Boerne boys every step of the way.

Following Saturday’s U.S. final, KSAT will host its KSAT Postgame Special beginning at 5 p.m. The special can be seen on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and streamed live on KSAT+.

