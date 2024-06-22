Boerne Champion’s Elizabeth Leachman does not qualify for 5000-meter final at Olympic Trials

Leachman will be the lone high school student attempting to make the Olympic team.

EUGENE, Ore. – Boerne Champion sophomore runner Elizabeth Leachman did not qualify for the 5000-meter final Friday at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Leachman, 16, ran in the second of two heats against the best long-distance runners in the country.

Recommended Videos

The Charger, who ran the race with black athletic tape on her right hamstring, finished 13th out of 15 runners with a time of 16:36.67. Elise Cranny, 28, won the second heat with a time of 16:02.33.

Elle St. Pierre, who represented the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the first heat with a blistering time of 15:13.82.

The top six finishers of both heats, as well as the four fastest times who didn’t finish in the top six, qualified for the women’s 5000-meter final on Monday night.

In all, the top 10 fastest times from Friday’s first heat will race for a chance to make the U.S. Olympic Team on Monday.

Friday’s race was not Leachman’s first run around the historic Hayward Field track.

Last week, Leachman earned second place in the one-mile race at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene. Her time of 4:44.06 was a personal best.

Monday night’s expected race start time will be approximately 9:09 p.m. central time.

More Elizabeth Leachman coverage on KSAT: