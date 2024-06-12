Boerne Champion sophomore Elizabeth Leachman qualifies for USA Track & Field Olympic Trials

SAN ANTONIO – A high school sophomore from Boerne will compete alongside the fastest men and women in the country for a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympics team.

Elizabeth Leachman will represent Boerne Champion as the lone high school student competing in the 5000-meter run at next week’s Olympic Trials in Oregon.

Last month, Leachman captured the gold medals in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs at the UIL State Track & Field Meet in Austin, but that was hardly her biggest achievement at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Leachman was invited to compete in the women’s 5000-meter run against largely collegiate runners at the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on March 28 — and she won. Leachman checked in with the top time of 15:25.27, nearly 35 full seconds ahead of West Texas A&M’s Florance Uwajeneza (16:00.14) and more than 39 seconds faster than Texas’ Eva Jess (16:04.83).

Her 15:25.27 outdoor time set a new outdoor high school record.

According to the USA Track & Field website, Leachman will compete in the 5000-meter run at approximately 8:22 p.m. central time on June 21.

If Leachman qualifies for the final race, that race is expected to start at approximately 9:09 p.m. central time on June 24.

