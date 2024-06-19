Boerne Champion’s Elizabeth Leachman takes second at Nike Outdoor Nationals in preparation for US Olympic Trials

Leachman will be the lone high school student attempting to make the olympic team.

SAN ANTONIO – Boerne Champion sophomore Elizabeth Leachman took second place in the one-mile race at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Saturday, in preparation for the U.S. Olympic Trials that are taking place this week.

Leachman ran a person-best 4:44.06 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Randolph High School junior Sophia Bendet also ran and placed third just behind Leachman, with a time of 4:44.16.

Leachman — whose best races are said to be longer races, such as the 3,200-meter and 5,000-meter — has set multiple previous records. She will be the lone high school student attempting to make the U.S. Olympic team.

Leachman will next compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 5000-meter run at approximately 8:22 p.m. central time on Friday, June 21.

If Leachman qualifies for the finals, she is expected to race just three days later, at approximately 9:09 p.m. central time on Monday, June 24.

Congratulations to Samuel V. Champions Beth Leachman on her 🥈 medal finish in the Nike Championship Mile. Also a San Antonio area shout out to Randolph's Sophia Bendet's 🥉 medal finish. Tremendous representation from our South Texas Girl runners. Well done! pic.twitter.com/IF3f2f3ClR — Boerne ISD Athletics (@LeechStan) June 15, 2024

Last month, Leachman captured the gold medals in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs at the UIL State Track & Field Meet in Austin, but that was hardly her biggest achievement at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Leachman was invited to compete in the women’s 5000-meter run against largely collegiate runners at the 96th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on March 28 — and won. She checked in with the top time of 15:25.27, nearly 35 full seconds ahead of West Texas A&M’s Florance Uwajeneza (16:00.14) and more than 39 seconds faster than Texas’ Eva Jess (16:04.83).

Her 15:25.27 outdoor time there set a new outdoor high school record.

Watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

READ MORE: