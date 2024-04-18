Boerne Champion’s distance running prodigy preparing for UIL regionals this weekend

BOERNE, Texas – When Boerne Champion’s Elizabeth Leachman steps onto the track, there’s a shift in energy.

At 16 years old, she’s already a once-in-a-lifetime talent and wise beyond her years.

“I’m usually flipping the lights on at 5:45 in the morning, and she’s already running,” said Boerne Champion track and field coach Kevin Brown. “She’s relentless in her effort.”

Leachman is a bona fide gold medal magnet, and her epic solo run to break the national high school 5,000-meter record last month at the Texas Relays inched her closer to qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“Qualifying for the trails would definitely be an honor, and it would be amazing if that opportunity came up,” shared Leachman. “But UIL is my focus right now. The focus isn’t so much on that, and if it happens, that’d be fantastic. But we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Leachman is the whole package just two years into her high school career. She’s an exceptional student and athletic talent who has managed to stay grounded under the spotlight.

“My parents will tell almost anyone, if I don’t want to do this in college, I’m not going to do this in college,” said Leachman. “That really helps knowing I’m the one choosing to be here every day.”

Early injuries have challenged Leachman, such as tendonitis and bursitis in her hip, but the sophomore has used cross-training to ease her way back into full form.

“Eventually, the times followed with my health returning, I think,” said Leachman. “It was great because it was a big risk to take for me, and it was definitely scary.”

Leachman’s story is just beginning. Her primary focus right now is to qualify for state in the three events she’s featured in at the UIL Region IV Class 5A/6A track and field championships. Leachman is in the 3200, 1600 and 800.

“The big goal is just to try and get on the podium as many times as possible,” added Leachman. “Being able to go represent my school at the state meet is a big thing. It’s really important to me.”