WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – KSAT Sports Anchor Mary Rominger discusses what she witnessed while visiting Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the United States final of the Little League Baseball World Series.

Although Boerne lost to Lake Mary, Florida, on Saturday afternoon 10-7, the team showed their will to never give up.

The boys of Boerne still have a chance to win the LLWS third-place trophy on Sunday against Venezuela.