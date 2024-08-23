Boerne has a lot of baseball talent. What’s in the water?

San Antonio – Every athlete will tell you it takes hard work and dedication to be successful.

Boerne has had a lot of sports talent in recent years, including the players in the Little League team that is hoping to win a World Series title.

So, what’s up with the winning ways in Boerne?

KSAT’s Patty Santos set out to find out, what’s in the water in the Hill Country community?

Boerne Champion Head Baseball Coach and former player Ben Woodchick grew up in the area and said there’s always been something special about the baseball talent in that part of the Hill Country.

“You look back on all the greats that have come through here and played. And I grew up not far away. I was 20 minutes down the road. I had some cousins in the community, and I knew every baseball player that came through here. So, there’s just so much tradition,” he said.

Woodchick said it takes commitment and passion which the great athletes naturally have, and parents behind them are the driving force.

“Our parents support is second to none. These kiddos, like I said, they’ve played like, baseball, a lot of them play football. They come to our summer strength. They do things on their own. Talking to some of their private instructors that they’ve been with for a few years already, and the parents are very invested in them, which is unbelievable,” he said.

Boerne native Bradley Suttle grew up playing on Boerne teams and went on to be drafted by the New York Yankees organization after playing for the University of Texas.

“I don’t know that anything’s in the water, specifically, except it’s just really hard, literally.” he joked. “But, I can tell you in Boerne it takes a couple things, in my opinion, to develop like that. It takes great parents, it takes great community, great coaching. And I think that we’ve got great families in Boerne. We’ve got a tremendous people have moved back in coaching.”

