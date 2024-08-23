It’s a Texas vs Florida showdown in the Little League World Series and we’re BETTING on Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne All-Star Baseball Team is taking on the Lake Mary All-Stars in the Little League Baseball World Series U.S. Final on Saturday.

It’s a historic matchup. According to ESPN, the last time a Texas team earned the Little League World Series title was in 1966, and according to WKMG, Lake Mary is now the third team from Central Florida to make it to the U.S. Championship game.

Recommended Videos

KSAT is so proud of our undefeated Boerne team and since it’s now a Texas vs. Florida showdown, we teamed up with our sister station WKMG in Orlando for a friendly bet.

If Boerne loses, KSAT will donate $1,000 to the Lake Mary Little League nonprofit. If Lake Mary loses, WKMG will donate $1,000 to the Boerne Youth Athletic Association.

Watch the Little League World Series U.S. Final at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on KSAT 12 News. Then, watch the KSAT Postgame Special at 5 p.m. on Saturday on KSAT 12 News, KSAT+ and KSAT.com. Also, win or lose, get ready to cheer on the team in a homecoming parade on Monday in Boerne. KSAT will be in Boerne on Monday to provide live coverage.

RELATED: