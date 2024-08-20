Boerne’s Little League Baseball World Series run benefiting businesses

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne all-star baseball team is on a historic Little League Baseball World Series run. As the boys continue to advance, crowds at watch parties in Boerne are growing.

“It’s Monday, just to see what’s going on inside, what’s going on outside people getting together and it’s all about the community,” said Jeremy Affeldt, the Free Roam Brewery owner and former Major League Baseball World Series champion.

Free Roam Brewing Company in Boerne was packed Monday night, each person there for one reason: Boerne Little League Baseball.

Affledt explained the 12-year-olds aren’t just on a world series run; they’re bringing Boerne together, and businesses are benefiting.

“All the small businesses that are having watch parties right now, it helps! Because the community is leaving their homes when it is literally August. We call it the dog days of baseball, it’s the dog days for businesses too,”

But if you go around town in Boerne on a game night, you might not notice the size of the crowds and number of watch parties.

“It gives me goosebumps. We love being successful. We love supporting the community, and when you see your boys up there on TV on ESPN, super, super proud,” said Rick Goral, the owner of Sauced Wings.

And it’s not just the typical locations for the watch parties that are feeling the buzz and excitement. It’s the first thing people are talking about as they pick up their coffee.

“It’s a conversation starter here at the coffee shop, and it’s just nice to be able to open up and hear, oh yeah our little league team is going to the World Series,” said Grace Heape, Assistant Manager at Black Rifle Company.

While the kids keep swinging in the LLWS, the people of Boerne are back home watching and cheering them on.

“You see a 12-year-old, and you think, what influence do they have on a community? Obviously a pretty big one,” said Affledt.