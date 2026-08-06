‘An unprovoked attack’: Knicks fan assaulted after NBA Finals in San Antonio speaks out for first time

More than a month after a New Jersey father and son were attacked downtown following the Spurs-Knicks championship game, one of the victims is speaking publicly for the first time as police continue searching for those responsible.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Larry Prager, 62, said he traveled to San Antonio with his 29-year-old son to attend the Spurs-Knicks game and spend time together.

“I decided to take my son to San Antonio for the Spurs and Knicks game,” Prager said. “I try as best I can to make great memories with him.”

After the game, the pair took a rideshare back to Hotel Valencia downtown. Prager said they were dropped off across the street and attacked from behind moments after getting out of the vehicle.

“I do not remember anything after that until waking up in the hospital,” Prager said. “We were attacked from behind, and I guess whatever hit me immediately knocked me out.”

Prager said he fell face-first onto the pavement and remained unconscious as one of the attackers continued hitting him in the head. His son was also struck but remained conscious and tried to protect him with help from other people nearby.

He said both he and his son were wearing Knicks jerseys at the time.

“I believe what was shouted before the attack was ‘F the Knicks,’” Prager said. “And so that was 100% of the reason for it.”

He said the attackers did not attempt to take anything from them and believes they were targeted solely because of the jerseys they were wearing.

More than a month later, no arrests have been made.

Prager said he hopes the reward encourages someone with information to come forward.

“I feel like it’s in everybody’s best interest to take these people off the streets,” he said. “It was an unprovoked attack, and you could say it’s because we were Knicks fans, but what’s the small, meaningless reason the next time it happens? I just don’t want to see something like this happen to anybody else.”

Prager said he suffered a brain bleed and a separated shoulder in the assault. All three ligaments holding his AC joint together were torn, leaving him with an injury he said will likely be permanent.

He is undergoing physical therapy and said a recent scan showed there was still a small amount of blood in his brain, although his symptoms have been improving.

“As of maybe about a week ago, I’m able to go out and live my life,” Prager said.

He questioned the police response following the attack. He said officers did not collect names or contact information from witnesses despite the busy downtown area and the number of people nearby.

He also said the experience may prevent him from returning to San Antonio, although it will not stop him from attending other away games with his son.

“We’re not going to let this deter us,” he said. “Most of the people at the arena were great. We all got along, and there were Spurs fans on the streets who were trying to help us.”

Prager said the violence should not be used to define either city’s fan base and urged sports fans to keep rivalries in perspective.

“We’re not even players. We’re fans. We were rooting for a team,” he said. “My hope is just that everybody can go to sporting events, be able to watch their team, be able to enjoy and have fun with the locals.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact San Antonio police or Crime Stoppers.

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