Live Oak County braces for major flooding as Nueces River expected to rise

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Communities across Live Oak County are preparing for major flooding as rising water along the Nueces River is expected to inundate low-lying areas through the weekend.

Emergency officials are urging residents in communities, including Three Rivers and George West, to monitor conditions closely and be ready to move to higher ground as floodwaters continue moving downstream.

According to KSAT’s Weather Authority, the Nueces River near U.S. Highway 281, between Three Rivers and George West, is expected to reach major flood stage by Thursday morning. The river is forecasted to crest near 40 feet Friday evening.

The flooding is being fueled by runoff from recent storms that sent large volumes of water into the Frio and Nueces rivers. Choke Canyon Reservoir has already risen about 13 feet over the past several days — its highest level since March 2024. Additional water is expected to continue moving through Live Oak County before reaching Lake Corpus Christi next week.

To prepare for the flooding, emergency management officials have assembled a multiagency response before river levels reach their peak.

Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department was deployed to Live Oak County as part of the Alamo Area All Hazards Incident Management Team, which is helping coordinate emergency operations alongside local officials.

“This time we’re here early,” Trevino said. “We’re able to set up, get shelters spun up a little bit, get evacuation notices going out. We’re able to get ahead of the potential dangers of flooding coming up the banks.”

Trevino said arriving before floodwaters reach communities gives emergency crews time to position equipment, establish shelters and notify residents before conditions become dangerous.

“We actually have a real good shot because we’re here ahead of time,” he said. “A lot of times we’re more reactive to the emergency.”

Officials expect river levels to continue rising from Friday into next week, creating dangerous conditions for people living near the Nueces River.

“They’re saying up to 40 feet, but even if it’s up to 5 or 10 feet, that’s enough to sweep somebody away, overturn a car, flood something,” Trevino said.

Live Oak County has not issued mandatory evacuations, but officials are encouraging residents in flood-prone areas to prepare now and leave if conditions worsen.

“The leadership here isn’t saying, ‘You need to leave now,’” Trevino said. “They’re saying, ‘This is dangerous. Here’s what could happen. Please seek higher ground.’”

Emergency shelters are being prepared for residents who choose to leave their homes. Officials said shelters will accommodate families, people with special medical needs and pets, while buses will be available to help transport residents who cannot evacuate on their own.

The response includes emergency personnel and resources from multiple agencies, including Live Oak County Emergency Management, the Alamo Area All Hazards Incident Management Team, San Antonio Fire Department, STRAC, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and specialized rescue teams equipped with boats and helicopters.

“Whenever we have a response, it’s a collective approach,” Trevino said. “Live Oak County Emergency Management is the lead agency, and we’re here to support.”

“We have STRAC, we have San Antonio Fire, we have the All Hazards Incident Management Team, we have DPS, we have Parks and Wildlife, we have boats, we have helicopters,” he added.

Those resources are being strategically positioned in case swift-water rescues or other emergency operations become necessary over the coming days.

Trevino urged residents not to underestimate the dangers of rising water.

“If you’re on or near a river, don’t wait too long,” he said. “Seek higher ground, go to one of the shelters or go to a family member’s house for a day or two. Better to be safe than sorry.”

While the floodwaters are expected to replenish reservoirs farther downstream, emergency officials said their immediate focus remains protecting residents in Live Oak County as the river continues to rise.

“Our mission is to protect life,” Trevino said. “Everything else can be replaced.”

Read also: