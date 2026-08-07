Mother finally receives response from SAPD on daughter’s 8-year-old cold murder case

SAN ANTONIO – After years of waiting, a local mother finally received the call she has been waiting for from the San Antonio Police Department.

The call came after KSAT recently aired another call-to-action reminder to the public regarding Debra Seward’s daughter’s 8-year-old cold murder case.

Debra Seward is the grieving mother of Grace Seward.

She said it has been difficult not knowing who the two shooters were that killed Grace Seward after following her and her friend to a home on Gorman Street

Debra Seward also said it has been just as frustrating not receiving any updates from law enforcement over the years.

Debra Seward told KSAT the last time she was able to connect with anyone at SAPD was back in 2023. She learned the detective on her daughter’s case had retired.

After the KSAT report and help from community members, Debra Seward said her family received a call from SAPD saying that a new detective had been assigned to the case.

In addition to the hopeful news, that detective issued an apology to the Seward family for the apparent lack of communication over the years.

As of Friday, Debra Seward said the new detective mentioned that investigators will conduct some new testing for forensics and will be in touch more often.

She said she is thankful for some kind of response from SAPD after desperately waiting for an update. Despite not having many answers at this time, she is happy and feels this is a step forward.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 is still available for tips that lead to an arrest in the case. If you have any information, contact 210-224-STOP.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: