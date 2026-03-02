More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure

(Gerry Broome, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Several automakers are recalling certain vehicles due to safety hazards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Ford, Kia and other companies are pulling some of their models because of a potential dangers to consumers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ford

Just under 16,000 (15,965) of the company’s 2025 Transit vehicles are being pulled because the brake pedal may disconnect and lose function.

As of this writing, no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

Dealers will inspect and repair the brake assembly as necessary free of charge. The NHTSA said owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until this remedy has been completed.

Notification letters were mailed last week, and Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 26C07, the NHTSA said.

Find the recall information here.

More than 4.3 million Ford vehicles are being pulled because the trailer lights or brakes may not function correctly and increase the risk of a crash.

According to NHTSA documents, more than 400 warranty claims have been filed in connection with the recall. However, no accidents, injuries or fires have been reported.

Affected models include:

2021-2026

F-150

2022-2026

F-250 SD

F-350 SD

F-450 SD

F-550 SD

Maverick

2023-2026

F-600 SD

2024-2026

Ranger

2022-2027

Lincoln Navigator

Expedition

2026

E-Transit

The trailer module software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 17. On that same day, VINs involved in this recall will become searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 26C10.

Find the recall information here.

More than 412,000 (412,774) of the company’s 2017 to 2019 Explorer vehicles are being recalled because the rear suspension toe links may fracture and cause a loss of steering control.

According to NHTSA documents, two accidents in connection with this recall have been reported around the world. However, no injuries were reported.

Dealers will replace the toe links for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 9, the NHTSA said.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable in the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for the recall is 26S08, which is an expansion of NHTSA recall 21V537.

Find the recall information here.

More than 24,000 (24,690) of the company’s 2023 to 2025 Ford Escape and 2023 to 2026 Lincoln Corsair plug-in hybrid vehicles are being pulled because the high voltage battery may short-circuit.

As of this writing, no accidents or injuries have been reported nationwide.

The remedy is still under development. The NHTSA is advising owners to only use “Auto EV” mode and charge their vehicles to a maximum of 80 percent until a repair is completed.

An interim letter, which notifies owners of the safety risk, is expected to be sent on March 6.

Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, the NHTSA said.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SC4. It is an expansion of previous recalls 24V954 and 25V489.

Find the recall information here.

Owners with questions about these recalls can contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Subaru

Nearly 70,000 (69,153) of the company’s 2026 Crosstrek hybrid and 2025 Forester hybrid vehicles are being recalled due to a fuel leak, which may cause a fire.

As of this writing, 33 technical reports have been made in the U.S., according to NHTSA documents. However, no fires or injuries have been reported as a result.

Dealers will replace the fuel filler cap gasket for free. Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures, as well as limit fuel level to 50 percent, until this remedy is completed, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on March 25. Subaru’s number for this recall is WRD-26, the NHTSA said.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Owners with questions can contact the company’s customer service line at 1-844-373-6614.

Find the recall information here.

BMW

Nearly 59,000 (58,713) of the company’s vehicles are being pulled because a damaged wiring harness in the air conditioning may short circuit and cause a fire.

As of this writing, BMW is not aware of any accidents or injuries in connection with this recall.

Affected models include:

2023-2025

I7

7 Series

2024-2025

750e xDrive

2024-2026

i5

5 Series

2025-2026

550e xDrive

M5

Dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace the air conditioning system for free.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 13. On that same day, VINs associated with the recall will become searchable in the NHTSA database.

Owners with questions can contact BMW’s customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Find the recall information here.

Kia

More than 83,000 (83,448) of the company’s 2025 Telluride vehicles, equipped with power front seats, are being pulled because they may not properly restrain occupants in a crash.

While 76 VINs were reported as having potential seat looseness, no accidents or injuries were reported, NHTSA documents said.

Dealers will replace these seat assemblies for free as necessary. Notification letters are expected to be sent on April 24.

VINs involved in this recall will become searchable on the NHTSA database on March 9.

Kia’s number for this recall is SC362, the NHTSA said.

Owners with questions can contact the company’s customer service line at 1-800-333-4542.

Find the recall information here.

