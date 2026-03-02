Skip to main content
Local News

Bexar County Elections Department to host pre-Election Day press conference

Livestream can be viewed in video player below

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Bexar County's Elections Department, located at 1103 South Frio Street in San Antonio.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Elections Department will hold a press conference Monday to help voters understand what to expect ahead of polls opening for the March primary.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 10 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Bexar County on Tuesday, March 3. More than 40 locations are being offered by the Bexar County Elections Department. To find those locations, click here.

Voters will select who they want to receive their party’s nomination for the midterm election this November.

Offices up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

During the Monday morning press conference, Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew will discuss what voters should bring to the polls and available assistance accommodations at the sites.

More than 180,000 people cast their ballots during early voting in Bexar County.

