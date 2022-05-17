Spurs get approval to play 4 home-away-from-home games in ‘22-’23 season

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners gave their official approval Tuesday for the San Antonio Spurs to play four “home” games away from their home court at the AT&T Center next season - the team’s 50th season in San Antonio.

The court’s 4-1 vote confirmed the official language for the plan that commissioners initially approved on May 3 in a 3-2 vote.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment has indicated wanting the team to play one of the games next season in Mexico City, two at the Moody Center in Austin, and another at the Alamodome, its former home court.

The Spurs have a non-relocation agreement that prohibits them from playing more than two of their 41 regular season home games away from the county-owned AT&T Center in any one season. The team sought the county’s blessing to ensure it wouldn’t have to pay damages of up to $130 million.

Ad

SS&E wanted to increase the limit to four games for both the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, painting its request as a way to grow the Spurs’ regional brand and fan base “from Mexico to Austin.”

But amid concerns over whether the Spurs’ plan — especially the games in Austin — could signify an eventual move up I-35, commissioners only gave initial approval for one set of four home-away-from-home games in the 2022-2023 season.

In light of those concerns, San Antonio, SS&E Chairman Peter J. Holt released a letter on May 10 promising the team was here to stay, “Por Vida.”

Ad

Commissioners on Tuesday appeared largely reassured by the letter and other communication with the Spurs.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who represents the area around the arena, was the lone “no” vote.