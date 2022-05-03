Bexar County gives limited approval for Spurs ‘home’ games in Mexico, Austin

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, center, drives next to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right, after picking up the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday gave the San Antonio Spurs a preliminary go-ahead to play more home games away from the AT&T Center — though not as many as the franchise was asking for.

The Spurs play in the county-owned AT&T Center and have a non-relocation agreement that prohibits them from playing more than two of their 41 regular season home games away from the arena in any one season.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment wanted to increase the limit to four games for both the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, hoping for “home” games in Austin, Mexico, and the Alamodome. SS&E has painted the request as a way for them to grow the regional fanbase “from Mexico to Austin.”

However, after sharp questioning surrounding the franchise’s commitment to staying in San Antonio, commissioners voted 3-2 to preliminarily approve increasing the cap for just one season.

“That’s not a good sign. Alright?” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff told SS&E General Legal Counsel Bobby Perez. “It shows you that there’s a divided opinion in this community as to the intention of the Spurs.”

Ad

Wolff said the commissioners will vote again in two weeks on the precise contract language, which would give time for fans and other officials to make their opinions known.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read more: